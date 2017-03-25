Donald Trump will be giving a commencement speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, later this year.

The university is a faith-based college that has previously banned LGBT students, NewNowNext reports.

Speaking to the Christian Broadcasting Network, Trump said he’s looking forward to “speaking to this amazing group of students” and called it a “momentous occasion.”

“Our children truly are the future and I look forward to celebrating the success of this graduating class as well as sharing lessons as they embark on their next chapter full of hope, faith, optimism and a passion for life.”

The university was founded in 1971 by evangelist, Jerry Falwell who described it as the “largest private Christian university in the world.”

Since then, the university has practiced open discrimination against LGBT students. In 2006, the school banned all LGBT students on the basis of “morality.”

In 2014, the university filed for exemption from federal anti-discrimination laws and, as of today, it forces students to sign a contract which forbids any same-sex relationships.

Students and staff at the university are excited for Trump’s upcoming speech including the university’s current president, Jerry Falwell, Jr.

In a statement, Falwell praised Trump for his work as president, saying: “His supporters, including over 80% of the evangelical community, are thrilled with President Trump’s actions so far.”

