Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalised during the Los Angeles Pride march, which was renamed the ResistMarch to protest the president’s policies.

Trump’s star was covered in pro-LGBT+ stickers reading ‘Dissent. Don’t Relent.’ and ‘Resist Homphobia/Transphobia/Misogyny/Racism/Ableism’. It’s not the first time the star has been vandalised. It has previously been smashed with an axe, while on another occasion a protester built a wall around the star to draw attention to Trump’s planned Mexican border wall.

Many of the signs at the ResistMarch were directed at President Trump, who has repeatedly made racist remarks and bragged about sexually assaulting women. One of the signs read ‘If Hillary was President we’d all be at brunch right now’, while there were chants of ‘Impeach 45’ from the crowd.

Some of the chants made reference to Trump’s orange appearance appearance, including: “We’re here, we’re queer, get that Cheeto out of here!”

Donald Trump’s White House declined to issue a proclamation in recognition of Pride Month.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama issued a proclamation for Pride Month during every year of his presidency, but Trump has so far not made any mention of Pride Month.

The White House website lists five proclamations for June:“National Homeownership Month,” “African-American Music Appreciation Month,” “National Caribbean-American Heritage Month,” “National Ocean Month,” and “Great Outdoors Month.” Those last two are particularly ironic considering Trump’s decision to remove the US from the 2016 Paris Agreement to tackle climate change.

After the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando last June, Trump said he would do “everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of the hateful, foreign ideology, believe me.”

