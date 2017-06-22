We’ve all pretended to recreate music videos in the comfort of our own homes, but our efforts have remained behind closed doors for good reason.

A new recreation of Britney’s Toxic music video, from drag queen Jenny Spears, is exactly what ours would look and sound like if we had the time and a budget – but sadly that’s not a compliment.

To celebrate the legendary singer’s Asian tour, Jenny Spears unveiled her take on the iconic video and it’s, erm, SOMETHING to say the least.

Before you watch, make sure you turn your volume down because no one deserves a migraine at this time of the day.

You’ve been warned: