First, The Babadook was revealed as the world’s newest LGBT icon. Then, we were treated to a dildo shaped like him. Now, a drag queen has gotten engaged while serving Babadook realness. All in less than a month.

This weekend saw Pride events taking place all over the world, and Seattle’s parade featured a moment that one couple will remember forever.

Fraya Love is a Seattle-based drag queen and entertainer. Fraya decided to salute all that The Babadook has done for LGBT+ culture and dressed as him for Pride.

During the parade, as Fraya was walking the route, an Amazon Prime van pulled up. Some workers got out and started handing flowers to people in the crowd. What happened next gave Fraya the shock of her life.

Her boyfriend exited the van, got down on one knee and proposed to Fraya. We won’t spoil the ending, but it’s pretty sweet. Even The Babadook would’ve come out of his basement to watch the spectacle.

The whole thing was hey boyfriend’s idea, with Amazon and fellow drag queen DonnaTella there to make sure everything went smoothly.

Watch a video of the proposal below:

