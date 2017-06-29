A Florida drag queen has left the children gagging after a fierce performance ending with her hanging off a double decker bus, and landing in the splits.

Elishaly D’Witches was performing at Palace Bar in South Beach, Miami, where she treated patrons to an outdoor, roadside routine that surpasses a lot of acts we’ve seen in nightclubs.

The bar is closing its doors next week, but Elishaly is certainly helping it go out in style.

Check out the video below, and prepare to have your wig well and truly snatched: