A drag queen claims she was turned away from a Mariah Carey Christmas concert because of her outfit.

London performer Coral Deville says she was refused entry by door staff at London’s O2 Arena on Monday night (December 11) because she was dressed in drag, despite having tickets for the sold-out show.

Taking to Twitter, Deville wrote: “OMG OMG OMG turned away from 02 arena for being in drag. WHAT?????? I have valid tickets!!!!!! SOMEONE HELP!!!!!”

OMG OMG OMG turned away from 02 arena for being in drag. WHAT?????? I have valid tickets!!!!!! SOMEONE HELP!!!!! — Coral DeVille OBE (@CoralDeVille) December 11, 2017

The drag queen, who had tweeted her excitement about seeing her idol Carey three days before the eagerly-anticipated show, added that the incident had left her “upset and embarrassed” and that she was seeking legal advice.

“Yes, entirely my fault for turning up as the ‘other’ me. I get that. Still, I’m upset and embarrassed,” she wrote.

“Thank you for the messages of support. Its with the police now and (genuinely) I’m seeking legal advice. Watch this space.”

She added: “It’s now a police matter.”

Thanks for all your tweets and help. It’s now a police matter. — Coral DeVille OBE (@CoralDeVille) December 11, 2017

Yes, entirely my fault for turning up as the ‘other’ me. I get that. Still, I’m upset and embarrassed.

Thank you for the messages of support. Its with the police now and (genuinely) I’m seeking legal advice. Watch this space. — Coral DeVille OBE (@CoralDeVille) December 11, 2017

A spokesperson for The O2 Arena confirmed they were investigating the incident, saying they had no door entry policy around clothing.

“We take the claims seriously and are currently investigating the circumstances around this incident,” The O2 said in a statement.

“Our policy is certainly not to refuse anyone entry based upon what they are wearing.”

More stories:

Cameron Dallas shocks fans with body transformation

Call Me By Your Name leads Golden Globe nominations