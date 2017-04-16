The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 have come together to pay tribute to George Michael in a cover of one of his songs.

Peppermint, one of the queens from the season, leads the queens on a cover of Michael’s ‘Too Funky’. Vocals on the track are provided by Peppermint, Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Ari Gold.

Cynthia is on hand to replicate the “Would you like me to seduce you?” quote from The Graduate featured in the original video, though Cynthia adds her own special touch.

The rest of the season 9 queens all appear, strutting their stuff on the runway. Charlie Hides, Shea Coulée, Jaymes Mansfield, Trinity Taylor, and more season 9 queens are all on hand to flaunt ’90s looks.



Talking about the track to Billboard, Peppermint said: “George Michael remained a chart-topping artist and an absolute inspiration to me and many queer people during a time when being openly gay was a career killer.

“It’s likely the public would have rejected him had he come out in the ’80s and instead he had them dancing, celebrating, and even singing along to lyrics about the life & love of a queer man. I think it just shows that we are all more alike than different. We really wanted the chance to pay proper tribute to George Michael.

“Though the original ‘Too Funky’ video can never be replaced,” Peppermint continued,”I always wanted to live out my fantasy of being one of the supermodels he had on the runway and now I get a chance to share this moment with my season 9 RuPaul’s Drag Race sisters.”



George Michael passed away in December. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony last month.

The date and location of the funeral were kept private to avoid fans of the Wham! star attending in large numbers.

Michael’s spokesperson released a statement confirming the funeral had taken place, saying: “Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was just renewed for a tenth season after the season 9 premiere became the show’s most-watched episode ever.

Watch Peppermint’s cover of ‘Too Funky’ below:

