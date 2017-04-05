Adore Delano is suing her management company for millions of dollars.

The Drag Race star, known out of drag as Danny Noreiga, has brought a lawsuit against Producer Entertainment Group (PEG).

According to TMZ, Adore claims to have walked away with just $300,000 over the past three years, despite taking in earnings of $2.5 million.

“He believes his managers at Producer Entertainment Group conspired with his record label, and others, to embezzle his hard earned dough,” claims the site.

Adore, who has released two albums during her career, both of which have charted on the US Billboard 200, is suing the company for $1 million in lost wages and an additional $2.5 million in damages.

A representative for Producer Entertainment Group, who also represent Drag Race stars including Alaska 5000, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio and Michelle Visage, said in a statement that Adore’s claims are “categorically inaccurate”.

“We are confident that this alleged suit, as PEG first became aware of it through a news agency and not formal service of process, will be found to be frivolous in nature. With respect to the allegations, they are categorically inaccurate in every regard, including Mr. Noriega’s income, expenses and PEG’s commissions.

“We maintain a professional, upstanding and successful relationship with our client roster and are dismayed by Mr. Noriega’s unfounded allegations. PEG would never take actions that are adverse to the careers of our artists and continues to work with Adore on existing business and engagements,” added the statement.

