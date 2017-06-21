After stealing the show in Little Mix’s fabulous new ‘Power’ video, former Drag Race alumnae Alaska, Willam and Courtney Act – aka The AAA Girls – have served up an audio-visual offering of their own for new single ‘AAA’.

Unveiled last week and co-written by ‘Black & Gold’ singer Sam Sparro,, the summery bop is the first track to be lifted from a promised new album from the trio.

“One song and two Holiday tracks later, it’s time for The AAA Girls album,” Courtney wrote on Instagram last week.

Of ‘AAA’, the Drag Race season six runner-up added: “We think you’ll agree it’s your new summer/life anthem!”

See if she’s right below…

