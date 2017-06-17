It’s Saturday, the sun is finally out, and everybody’s favourite Drag Race collective (sorry not sorry, Rolaskatox) have reunited to soundtrack your summer months in truly sickening style.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Alaska, Willam and Courtney Act aka The AAA Girls, but the recent sight of the girls living it up next to Jade Thirlwall in Little Mix’s ‘Power’ video should have given us a clue that something was in the pipeline.

The drag trio have reunited for a brand new single, ‘AAA’. with a little help from Aussie singer Sam Sparro, who you’ll remember from his 2008 hit ‘Black & Gold’.

You demanded it! And here it is! The first single from the #theAAAGirls album titled “AAA” https://t.co/qackc6cqYN pic.twitter.com/YYec9z67UL — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) June 16, 2017

What’s more, Courtney Act has promised that the track is just the beginning, with a whole album’s-worth of AAA-grade material on the way.

“One song and two Holiday tracks later, it’s time for The AAA Girls album, starting off with this track we wrote with @samsparro called “AAA”, she wrote on Instagram on Friday (June 16).

“We think you’ll agree it’s your new summer/life anthem!”

Oh Court, you can bet we do.

You can listen to The AAA Girls’ comeback single ‘Aaa’ here.

