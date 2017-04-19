Drag Race’s Pit Crew have become synonymous with the show over the years.

With the much-loved series now on it’s ninth season, some of the hunky members have built up quite a following thanks to their ripped bodies and, erm, packages.

In their latest behind the scenes video, two of the guys have revealed how they manage to take such perfect selfies – all whilst in their underwear, obviously. How else do you take a selfie?

The results were pretty impressive to say the least, and have definitely left us thirsty for the next episode of Drag Race.

We’re beyond shook. We can’t stop staring.

Check out the video below too:

