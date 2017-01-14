Dreamgirls star Jennifer Holliday will be performing at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Concert, Gay Star News reports.

The star has a huge gay following as she’s performed with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and made appearances at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The ‘And I Am Tellin’ You I’m Not Going’ singer won a Tony for the role of Effie in Dreamgirls and recently returned to Broadway for The Colour Purple revival.

However, the star shocked fans when it was announced that she would be playing at Trump’s inauguration concert alongside Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood,RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down and The Frontmen of Country.

Trump’s Presidential Inauguration Committee announced the headliners, but struggled to get any big names aside from Holliday which only led to a Twitter backlash.

Fans claimed that Holliday had “betrayed” them for the Inauguration concert.

So this is what it feels like when a hero betrays you. #jenniferholliday I’m so disappointed in you. — Marty Thomas (@martythomasbway) January 13, 2017

And I am telling you, I’m not going…to listen to #jenniferholliday or any of the other #Inauguration2017 performers ever again. — David and Josh (@RockandLedge) January 13, 2017

THE ONLY THING I WANT TO HEAR #JENNIFERHOLLIDAY SINGING IS “AND I AM TELLING YOU I’M NOT GOING…TO THE INAUGURATION”. #LGBT #BYEJENNIFER — jimmy palmieri (@jimmypalmieri) January 14, 2017

Shortly before confirming it, Holliday’s publicist, Bill Carpenter, insisted that she hadn’t “officially” accepted the invitation.

Speaking to The Wire, Carpenter said, “Jennifer has been asked to perform but she hasn’t officially agreed to do so yet.”

He then revealed that Holliday will, in fact, be performing at the concert.

More stories:

First look at Russell Tovey and Andrew Garfield in ‘Angels in America’

George Michael discusses open relationships in frank 2004 Attitude interview