Dua Lipa has shot to the #1 spot in the UK this week with her smash hit New Rules.

The Hotter than Hell singer scores her first chart-topper with the break-up track that ended up going viral last month after the British popstar unveiled the life-changing music video.

The talented star managed to sell 41,600 copies of the song this week, including streaming, which gave her a 7,000 lead over last week’s #1, Feels.

Shockingly, Dua’s achievement marks the first UK solo female #1 since Adele’s Hello shot to the top spot back at the end of 2015.

Even more impressively, New Rules is the first female post-album female solo track to climb to the top of the charts since Adele’s Someone Like You. Dua Legend.

It’s nice to see a female popstar back at the top where they belong.

With Little Mix #1 on iTunes with their new collaboration with Latin American boyband CNCO, here’s to seeing more women at the top next week. Ed Sheeran who? I got new hits, I count ’em.

Congrats girl, you earned it.