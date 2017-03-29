A new gay reality series is coming to US cable network, E!

The new show will centre on Los Angeles’ most famous gay bar, The Abbey, and will premiere in May of this year.

Viewers of What Happens At The Abbey will get to see what goes on behind the scenes at the legendary club, and will be given an in-depth look into the lives of the hot guys who work behind the bar every night.

From the looks of the first glimpse of the show, there’s going to be lots of drama, stripping off and general naughtiness.



Club owner Dave Cooley told E! the the show does a great job of capturing the “complicated nature” of relationships in 2017.

“Every night at The Abbey is a different adventure. There are people visiting a gay bar for the first time, celebrities cutting loose, the staff hustling to fulfill their Hollywood dream, and all kinds of people looking for love, whether, gay, straight, lesbian or still figuring it out.

“There is something at The Abbey for everyone,” he added.

Wondering where you recognise one of the guys from? He’s called Billy Reilich and you might know him better as The Ellen Show’s hot resident gardener.

Check out the full trailer below:

