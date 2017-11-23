EastEnders star June Brown has joined a number of singers to release a Christmas charity single for LGBT charity The Albert Kennedy Trust.

The 90-year-old actress, who has starred as Dot Cotton in the BBC soap since the show’s inception in 1985, has joined by a number of singers under the name Love Against The Machine for new track ‘Love Is The Only Law’, which is being released to mark 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales,

A music video has been unveiled ahead of the tracks’ official release on December 15, which sees Brown introduce the song before appearing once more to speak about key figures in LGBT history.

The track features vocals from stars including X Factor’s Marcus Collins, former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Eva Iglesias, Samantha Fox, Union J’s Jaymie Hensley, 4 Poofs And A Piano and the Cookie Monster.

Proceeds from the song will go to The Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity which supports young LGBT people who are homeless or living in a hostile environment.

According to the organisation, around 150,000 young people are homeless or living in a hostile environment and a quarter of them identify as LGBT.

You can watch the video for ‘Love Is the Only Law’ below:

