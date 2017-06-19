For Spring/Summer Eastpak launch new premium sub-brand Eastpak LAB.

Fusing fashion and function, the range pairs ergonomic construction techniques with luxurious fabrics for a modern, fresh and bold look.

The extremely versatile line includes five specific styles – Tailored LAB, Welded LAB, Neoprene LAB, Tech LAB and oily LAB. Check the information below to see which style suits your backpacking needs.

OILY LAB

The below bag, named ‘Bust’, is built for heavy duty use. With an impressive 20L main compartment, this Eastpak is perfect for the individual looking to carry a large amount of goods, whilst still maintaining a stylish and sharp aesthetic.



Tech LAB

The below styles, named Jacker and Padded Pak’r, offer a more everyday option perfect for both in and out of the office. The multitude of small compartments and pockets allow easy access for everyday essentials; whilst the fabric remains water repellent, ensuring a long lasting bag capable of withstanding all the elements.

Welded LAB

Perhaps the most understated and modest design within the premium line, the Welded LAB is perfect for the no-fuss individual. The Padded Pak’r and Renana designs below offer a simple and modern design packed with top-notch construction. The fabric is created in a way to avoid creasing and to shield itself from abrasion. The bag is practically indestructible.

Neoprene LAB

This design takes a step further from the Welded LAB. Offering the same level of strength and durability, the Neoprene LAB offers added flare and stylistic finishing touches.

Tailored LAB

The Tailored LAB is perfect for anyone looking to travel, camp or go on an adventure that requires serious packing. The below Trawel and Floid styles will fulfill all backpacking needs whilst still offering soft support on the bag to avoid the wearer being weighed down.