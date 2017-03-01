Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last summer, raucous new cabaret play Lucy McCormick: Triple Threat is coming to London.

The critically-acclaimed show sees self-proclaimed “post-popular prodigy” Lucy McCormick and her Girl Squad present a provocative, subversive cabaret retelling of the greatest story of all time.

Casting herself in all the main roles, Lucy attempts to reconnect to her own moral conscience by re-enacting the New Testament via a nu-wave holy trinity of dance, power ballads and absurdist art.

Described as “joyously depraved” by Time Out, the all-singing, all-dancing queer show owes its life to East London’s queer clubbing community. A staple of Edinburgh Fringe top 10 lists last year, it’s sure to be a hit when it comes to London’s Soho Theatre later this month for a limited run.

Lucy McCormick: Triple Threat is at London’s Soho Theatre from 28 Mar – Sat 22 Apr 2017. For tickets and more info click here.

