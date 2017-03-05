There’s no denying that Ellen DeGeneres is a huge force on television, and she’s only getting bigger.

According to Gay Star News, the talk show host has landed a brand new show after NBC ordered several episodes of a game show based on segments from the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Ellen will host and executive-produce her own hour long Ellen’s Game of Games which will pull contestants from the audience who will be asked to answer questions or perform stunts.

In a statement, DeGeneres described the show as a “combination of American Ninja Warrior, RuPaul’s Drag Race and a water park.”

She then jokes, “OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”

NBC executive Paul Telegdy said, “Ellen’s impact as a daytime icon is unprecedented and we can’t wait to see her bring that amazing spirit to Game of Games.”

“She is among the very best at engaging with her devoted audience and we are all in for a treat when her antics hit primetime.”

A premier date for Ellen’s new show has not yet been announced, so watch this space.

