Ellen has unveiled an hilarious new segment on her chat show.

The legendary host has decided to poke fun at the ridiculous things heterosexuals do in the most tongue in cheek way possible.

Her new segment, “Oh, straight people!” sees Ellen taking headlines about straight people and laughing about them with her studio audience.

Sounds like us in the office everyday, minus the audience.

Watch the segment below:

Meanwhile, DeGeneres, who recently scared American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson to death on the daytime talkshow, recently revealed there’s one celebrity she forbids inviting to appear: Donald Trump.

Speaking to former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, the comedian explained that she has to “admire” the guest when inviting them onto her show.

“For me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way. And I can’t have someone that I feel is not only dangerous for the country, and for me personally as a gay woman, but to the world.

“He’s dividing all of us. I just don’t want him on the show.”