The queen of chat-show TV, Ellen DeGeneres, had a few polite and educational words to say about Donald Trump watching her latest film at the White House recently.

It’s been reported that the US President held his first White House movie screening on Sunday afternoon, sitting down to watch hit animated sequel Finding Dory with his 10 year-old son Baron.

Being the voice of the film’s star fish, Ellen had some choice words to pass on.

“I’m not one to get political [but] Dory lives in Australia and her parents are from Australia. I don’t know what religion they are but her dad looks a little Jewish,” DeGenered joked.

The 20-time People’s Choice Award-winner went on to explain that Nemo, Marlin and Dory all end up a marine life institute and are stuck behind a large wall, but added: “You won’t believe it but that wall has almost no effect at keeping them out.”

The TV host then took the opportunity to point out how the other characters in the film, all of whom are vastly different to Dory, help her.

“That’s what you do when you see someone in need, you help them.”

Wanna know what I thought about Trump watching “Finding Dory” in the White House? Here ya go. https://t.co/43PHBjhu40 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017

