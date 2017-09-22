The Ellen DeGeneres show has featured numerous political guest stars including Barack Obama, wife Michelle Obama as well as Hillary Clinton.

However, DeGeneres, who recently scared American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson to death on the daytime talkshow, has revealed there’s one celebrity she forbids inviting to appear: Donald Trump.

Speaking to former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, the comedian explained that she has to “admire” the guest when inviting them onto her show.

“For me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way. And I can’t have someone that I feel is not only dangerous for the country, and for me personally as a gay woman, but to the world.

“He’s dividing all of us. I just don’t want him on the show.”

The star also believes that Trump already gets enough attention, saying: “He is who he is and he has enough attention. He has his Twitter account and he has ways to get his message across.”

She added: “There is nothing I’m going to say to him that’s going to change him, and I don’t want to give him a platform, because it validates him.”

In the same interview, Megyn Kelly also revealed that Trump was the reason she left Fox News: “Donald Trump has a way of clarifying one’s life choices. That was true in my case too.

“Just as I was sort of wondering if this is where I wanted to be and how I wanted to live, the universe came and shone a light and it was clear to me what I wanted to do.”

You can watch Ellen’s interview with Kelly below:

Words by Fabio Crispim

More stories:

Sam Smith reveals how personal heartbreak almost made him quit music

Daily Mail calls National Trust’s memorial for hanged gay men a ‘politically correct stunt’