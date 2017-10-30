It might not even be Halloween yet, but Ellen DeGeneres has got us feeling mighty festive after surprising the stars of A Bad Moms Christmas with a group of sexy Santas.

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn were appearing on The Ellen Show over the weekend to promote the comedy sequel, which follows three underappreciated mothers as they rebel against traditional Christmas expectations, when they discussed some of the movie’s more risque scenes.

Said scene, in case you were wondering, involves actor Justin Hartley playing a stripper who bares everything as he gets waved by Kathryn Hahn’s character.

Discussing the eye-catching display, Ellen asked Hahn where she was looking during filming.

“You know, it was really honestly a fugue state,” Hahn joked. “It was like a fever dream. I don’t really remember. It was like I really kind of blacked it out, I have no idea.”

“There was a lot of eye contact and a lot of soft focus.”

Meanwhile, Ellen had a Christmas surprise for the three actresses. Referencing a scene in the film in which the women give Santa a lap-dance, Ellen revealed it was only fair that the girls got a lap-dance from a Santa or three…

Nice job, Ellen!

A Bad Moms Christmas hits cinemas in November.

