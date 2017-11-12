Actress Ellen Page has accused director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and outing her before she was ready to come out.

In a Facebook post published on Friday (November 10), Page claimed Ratner made inappropriate and homophobic comments about her sexuality during a meet-and-greet for the cast and crew of X-Men: The Last Stand.

According to EW, She recalled how Ratner allegedly pointed to the then-18-year-old Page before telling a woman standing beside her: “You should f*ck her to make her realise she’s gay.”

“I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself,” Page wrote in the Facebook post. “I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak.”

“I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea.”

She continued: “He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognise as homophobic.”

Page, who came out in 2014, then claimed that Ratner made sexual remarks to other women on set: “I proceeded to watch him on set say degrading things to women. I remember a woman walking by the monitor as he made a comment about her ‘flappy pussy.'”

The 30-year-old claimed how she felt “feelings of shame” after the incident and how his comments “replayed” in her mind “many times over the years”.

At a point during filming, Page allegedly got into an altercation with the director after he wanted her to wear a shirt that with the words “Team Ratner” on it and she refused, telling him she wasn’t on his team.

Anna Paquin, who starred in the X-Men films alongside Page, tweeted her support for the actress and said: “I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you.”

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

After reflecting on allegations against other Hollywood actors the actress revealed that working with Woody Allen in 2012’s To Rome With Love is the “biggest regret” of her career.

She later called on others to take a stand against sexual assault: “Don’t allow this behaviour to be normalised… I am grateful to anyone and everyone who speaks out against abuse and trauma they have suffered.”

More stories:

Jake Shears: ‘If all you’re giving the world is your body on Instagram – f**k off’

Attitude’s Masculinity survey reveals almost 75% of gay men are turned off by effeminate guys