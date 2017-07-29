Elton John has spoken out about the treatment of LGBT+ people.

The legendary singer, 70, has claimed that there is still too much “shame” based around being gay and that things need to change.

In an interview with Grazia, Elton argued that LGBT+ people are still ”tolerated” rather than ”accepted” by their friends, family and in society in general.

”Tragically it is still shame. Too often LGBT people are tolerated rather than accepted, let alone embraced.

”When almost half of all gay, lesbian, bi, and trans pupils are bullied at school and, as a result, more than 60% self-harm and 40% of trans people have tried to take their own life, it’s a serious wake-up call that gay stigma and shame are still poisonous.”

However, he went on to say that the presence of so many positive gay role models in the media is helping to bring about change.

”Today, gay couples, married with children, are accepted by most people and even championed by some.

”There are openly gay people in all walks of life, politicians like Ruth Davidson, sports people like Keegan Hirst, Gareth Thomas and Tom Daley, and people in business like John Browne and Waheed Alli,” he added.

