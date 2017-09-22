Sir Elton John has called for equal marriage in Australia in an emotional post on social media.

The legendary singer, who recently sat down with Sam Smith for a world exclusive interview in Attitude’s October issue wrote on Instagram post on Thursday (September 21) that being able to “openly love” is what makes life “truly worth living.”

Sharing a picture of his wedding to husband David Furnish, who he married in 2014, Sir Elton urged Australians to Vote ‘Yes’ in the country’s legally non-binding postal vote on marriage equality..

“Almost 24 years ago, I met the person with whom I could be fully myself. When we married in 2014, it felt like that fact was accepted by the world,” he wrote.

“For David and I, being able to openly love and commit to one another, and for that to be recognised and celebrated is what makes life truly worth living.”

“That acceptance and support makes us want to be as kind, responsible and productive members of society, as well as the best parents, that we can be.”

70-year-old Elton, who claimed earlier this year LGBT people are still “tolerated” rather than accepted, also touched upon his earlier marriage to German recording engineer Renate Blauel and voiced his regret over their relationship.

“I wanted more than anything to be a good husband, but I denied who I really was, which caused my wife sadness, and caused me huge guilt and regret,” he continued.

“To be worthy of someone’s love, you have to be brave enough and clear eyed enough to be honest with yourself and your partner.”

Australia’s controversial poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole. Many prominent Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth as well as Kylie and Danni Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

However, Australian tennis legend Margaret Court has expressed her opposition to LGBT+ equality, even going so far as to argue that same-sex marriage could lead to the end of Christmas in Australia.

The result of Australia’s poll, which will see registered voters aged 18 and over answer the question ‘Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?’, is set to be announced on November 15.

