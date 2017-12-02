Elton John has revealed he once got a pair of diamond-encrusted cock rings from Eminem.

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer appeared on The Graham Norton Show yesterday (December 1) alongside fellow guest Pink and shared stories about the rapper.

During the show, the 70-year-old singer revealed he came out and supported Eminem after people accused him of being homophobic over song lyrics and the pair have been friends ever since.

“He was accused of being homophobic by so many people because of his lyrics, which I thought was nonsense,” he explained.

“I came out and supported the fact that he isn’t [homophobic] and I appeared on the Grammys with him, doing ‘Stan’.”

He continued: “We became friends. We’ve been amazing friends ever since. He’s an amazing guy.”

The singer then explained how he got the unexpected present from the rapper: “When David [Furnish] and I did our civil partnership, I got this package from Eminem. It shows you how homophobic he isn’t! It had two diamond-encrusted cock rings on velvet cushions.”

He added: “I have to say, they have remained unused.”

