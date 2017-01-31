Sir Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, has spoken of the UK’s “acceptance” of immigrants as he officially becomes a British citizen.

The Canadian-born filmmaker, who has been in relationship with Elton John since 1993 and has two sons with the musical superstar, first moved to the UK as an immigrant nearly 30 years ago.

Just days after US President Donald Trump’s controversial ban on immgrants and refugees from serveal Muslim-majority countries entering the US, Furnish recalled how he was “welcomed with open arms” when he first moved to Britain, praising the country’s “spirit of acceptance, tolerance, and diversity.”

Posting a picture of himself with the two children he shares with John, Zachary and Elijah, the 54-year-old wrote: “A very emotional morning for me. This morning, I was sworn in as a British citizen. As an immigrant, I moved to the UK more than 27 years years ago.

“I was welcomed with open arms. This spirit of acceptance, tolerance and diversity has allowed me to achieve a life beyond my wildest dreams. I am a very blessed man, and I am extremely proud to now carry both British and Canadian passports.”

Furnish ends the caption with a hashtag asking everyone to “share the love”.

More stories:

Sir Ian McKellen talks life before legalisation in first ever episode of Attitude Heroes

Sydney gay killings of ’80s and ’90s inspired new Australian drama ‘Deep Water’