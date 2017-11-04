Promotional

WECnnct is the brain child of Shuran Chen. He came to the UK to study Advanced Computer Science and to explore life outside China. He loves the UK and the British attitude to sexuality and wants to help the LGBT communities in oriental countries achieve the same levels of acceptance we now take for granted.

He believes that attitudes to LGBT people in China are where the UK was 25 years ago, and he wants to stimulate positive change. Family traditions, a lack of useful information, and fear of coming out, have made life very difficult for LGBT people in China.

“WEcnnct” is a website that enables east and west to communicate, even if they don’t speak English. Shuran has developed a global website with a unique message translation system that enables people around the world to get to know each other. To help each other, to do business together, to encourage travel and study abroad, and maybe even romance.

But, he stresses, it’s “much more than a dating app”.

“I would never have got the chance to study here if it had not been for a chance meeting on the web,” he says. “Now I’m a graduate entrepreneur in the UK and I want to help others achieve the same opportunities. I think there is so much good that can be achieved by bringing our countries closer together”.

He’s taken a uniquely oriental view of this activity, including neat features to allow shy members to hide their identities, and to send vanishing pictures.

There is a touch of Confucius about his idealism. Anyone who spends time with Shuran cannot avoid the warmth and infectious enthusiasm he has for life. It’s a joy to be with him. Oh, and he strongly believes in “healthy body = healthy mind” – just look at those gorgeous pictures of his cheeky smile and ripped physique!

He’s a one-man developer doing the work that usually requires a team of 6, and after working manically hard this year, the website will be ready for launch at year-end. To begin building the community and find early-adopters, he’s launched the project on Kickstarter and is eager to find backers who can help realise his dream.

For Shuran, this is not just a business but a chance to do good. To make possible some of the good things that he has experienced for many others.

Inspired by his many experiences, he has written a book, entitled “Mind the Gay” which is a touching, humorous,frank, practical and uniquely personal account of life. Early supporters of WECnnct will receive copies as an e-book.

You can be part of a global community and get closer to oriental countries. Help Shuran make WEcnnct a success. You can find details about the project and the link to Kickstater at WEcnnct.com

Unity is strength!

