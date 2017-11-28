Emmerdale is bringing back doctor Alex Mason in an episode next week which sees him kiss Aaron Dingle.

In the episode, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) schemes to bring Alex back to the village in order to make Aaron (Danny Miller) happy again, Digital Spy reports. She pretends to fall over and hurt her ankle in the hopes that Aaron will call Alex for help.

However, her plan doesn’t work out and she instead steals Aaron’s phone to message Alex, bringing him back to the village.

When he first turns up, he’s optimistic about his relationship with Aaron, but soon finds out that he wasn’t the one who messaged him. After Aaron’s mum persuades him to give Alex a chance, the pair share a brief kiss.

Unfortunately, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) walks in at that very moment.

Mason was first introduced to the show in September after Liv tried setting him up with Aaron. The pair went on a date together but it came to an end after Aaron realised he still had feelings for Robert Sugden, who he was previously married to.

Robron fans shouldn’t worry, however, as the show’s Christmas episode will reportedly focus on the couple’s relationship, and has been described as the “weirdest episode” in the show’s history.

Emmerdale continues weekdays on ITV.

