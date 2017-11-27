This year’s Emmerdale Christmas episode will feature a storyline focusing on Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden.

Actor Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe, has revealed that the Christmas special will focus on the gay couple who split after getting married earlier this year.

Even more interestingly, the festive episode has been described as a cross between Groundhog Day and A Christmas Carol.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Wolfenden said: “Christmas is gonna be a really special episode. It’s a Robron episode which a lot of people will be excited about.”

He adds: “So it’s gonna be very different, it’s not gonna be a normal Emmerdale episode. It’s got a real twist to it and it’s gonna be good.”

“I’m not in it which I’m annoyed about, but I’ve read it and it is really clever.”

Emmerdale boss Iain MacLeod said the special episode will be “different” and claimed it’s “probably the weirdest episode we’ve ever done.”

However, Danny Miller, who plays Aaron, ruled out a reunion for the couple, telling Digital Spy: “I think people are getting their hopes up thinking that’s Robert and Aaron back together, but anybody that knows Emmerdale will know that it’s a little too simple for it to be Christmas Day.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year Emmerdale fans were left shocked after Lawrence White was caught in bed with his former son-in-law Robert Sugden.

