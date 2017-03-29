The cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer have reunited for the show’s 20th anniversary.

Stars including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charisma Carpenter gathered together for Entertainment Weekly’s latest issue to reflect on the legacy the show left behind after it came to an end.

It’s the first time the entire cast has been together for over a decade, and gave them a chance to look back at the show that made them household names.



Sarah explained: “I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created. Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job.

“As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark – you want to do something that affects people.”

Alyson Hannigan, who played fan favourite Willow on the iconic series, called getting the chance to player the character the “role of a lifetime”.



“I met the love of my life [Alexis Denisof, Wesley in the show]. And just to get to go to work every day and have Joss sort of train me – I’ll never have a better experience than that,” she gushed.

The legendary show ran from 1997 to 2003, and instantly became one of the most loved TV series of all time.

Whether it’s because of the show’s dynamic characters, or its inventive narrative structure and effortless social commentary, the show has stood the test of time throughout the years.

Watch the cast chat about reuniting below:

