Acclaimed Australian artist Ross Watson is all set to reveal his latest exhibition at the prestigious Yellow House Gallery, Sydney, Australia tomorrow (February 23), as a premier event forming part of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras festival.

Entitled ‘Matehood’, it explores the artist’s idea of ‘Mateship’ through the mediums of original paintings, photography and edition prints.

A concoction of classic, current and timeless, with a ‘paradisiacal feel’ and technicolour element, models in military uniforms feature strongly, capturing unspoken emotions. They are intentionally ambiguous in meaning, but there is a strong sense of erotica, masculinity and homoeroticism.

An artist of 30 years, boasting more than 40 solo exhibitions globally, Watson’s work has been exhibited not only in his homeland but also in London, New York and Paris to name but a few.

Fans of his work include Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Elton John, and Stephen Fry – who sat to be painted by Watson.

Speaking after his sitting, Fry told the artist: “Ross, I am completely astonished by this wonderful work. Firstly, your generosity in terms of talent and time for the Terrence Higgins Trust is a gift so supreme it cannot properly be expressed.

“Secondly, for me to be involved, to be inside a colour and texture world so perfectly rendered, so wittily transformed to suit me, and so accurate without being cruel, is an honour I shall never forget.”

Individuals who have modelled for Watson include a catalogue of diverse names ranging from The Girl On The Train star Luke Evans, to French adult actor Francois Sagat, although the latest collection sees scorching-hot Australian models front and centre.

The exhibit – we’ve had the privilege of a sneak preview so can testify to its brilliance – runs from 23 February to 5 March at Sydney’s Yellow House Gallery. For more information click here.

Words: Paul Culshaw

