The Eurovision Song Contest is just around the corner, so here’s a handy guide of everything you need to know before things kick off in Kiev.

Where?

After Ukraine’s shocking win last year, the competition is heading to Kiev. The theme for this year’s contest is ‘Celebrate Diversity’.

Eurovision is never short of a controversy or three, and this year is no exception. In December, organisers confirmed that they would not be moving the location of the event, despite complaints over the planning in Kiev being several months behind.

There have also been fears that Kyiv and Ukrainian broadcaster NTU are struggling to meet costs associated with the contest.

When?

The semi-finals air on 9 & 11 May, with the final airing on Saturday 13 May on BBC One. Graham Norton is expected to return to host the UK’s coverage of the event.

Representing the United Kingdom will be former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones, with the song ‘Never Give Up On You’.

The Songs

Semi-Final 1

Sweden: Robin Bendtsson, “I Can’t Go On”

Georgia: Tako Gachechiladze, “Keep the Faith”

Australia: Isaiah, “Don’t Come Easy”

Albania: Lindita, “World”

Belgium: Blanche, “City Lights”

Montenegro: Slavko Kalezić, “Space”

Finland: Norma Jonh, “Blackbird”

Azerbaijan: Dihaj, “Skeletons”

Portugal: Salvador Sobral, “Amar pelos dois”

Greece: Demy, “This is Love”

Poland: Kasia Moś, “Flashlight”

Moldova: SunStroke Project, “Hey, Mamma!”

Iceland: Svala, “Paper”

Czech Republic: Martina Bárta, “My Turn”

Cyprus: Hovig, “Gravity”

Armenia: Artsvik, “Fly With Me”

Slovenia: Omar Naber, “On My Way”

Latvia: Triana Park, “Line”

Semi-Final 2

Serbia: Tijana Bogićević, “In Too Deep”

Austria: Nathan Trent, “Running on Air”

Russia: Yulia Samoylova, “Flame is Burning”

Macedonia: Jana Burčeska, “Dance Alone”

Malta: Claudia Faniello, “Breathlessly”

Romania: Illinca and Alex Florea, “Yodel It!”

Netherlands: O’G3NE, “Lights and Shadows”

Hungary: Joci Pápai, “Origo”

Denmark: Anja Nissen, “Where I Am”

Ireland: Brendan Murray, “Dying to Try”

San Marino: Valentina Monetta and Jimmie Wilson, “Spirit of the Night”

Croatia: Jacques Houdek, “My Friend”

Norway: JOWST, “Grab the Moment”

Switzerland: Timebelle, “Apollo”

Belarus: NAVI, “Story of My Life”

Bulgaria: Kristian Kostov, “Beautiful Mess”

Lithuania: Fusedmarc, “Rain of Revolution”

Estonia: Koit Toome and Laura, “Verona”

Israel: Imri, “I Feel Alive”

Final

France: Alma, “Requiem”

Germany: Levina, “Perfect Life”

Italy: Francesco Gabbani, “Occidentali’s Karma”

Spain: Manel Navarro, “Do It for Your Lover”

Ukraine: O. Torvald, “Time”

United Kingdom: Lucie Jones, “Never Give Up on You”