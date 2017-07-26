Time to dust off the glitter – the date and location of next year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been announced.

Last year’s edition of the annual singing competition saw Portugal’s Sabral sweep to victory with unassuming but poignant entry ‘Amar Pelos Dois’, which racked up an impressive 758 points from the jury and audience at home.

The winning act’s home country always hosts the competition the following year, so Eurovision will be heading to Portugal in 2018.

Organisers confirmed yesterday that next year’s competition will take place in Portugal’s capital Lisbon on May 8, 10 & 12.

Last year’s winner Sebral caused controversy when he claimed his win was a victory for “music that actually means something”, telling an estimated TV audience of 200 million people during his acceptance speech: “We live in a world of disposable music; fast food music without any content.”

The 27-year-old – who rose to fame on the Portuguese version of Pop Idol – continued: “I think this could be a victory for music with people who make music that actually means something.

“Music is not fireworks; music is feeling. So let’s try to change this and bring music back.”

The comments proved immediately divisive, with Sweden’s Bengtsson – who finished in fifth place with colourful pop entry ‘I Can’t Go On’ – making his feelings clear.

Tagging former rival Sobral on social media, the singer wrote: “@sobralsalvadormusic Congrats on your victory, I really like your song and the way you sing it, but I think your speech after winning the ESC [Eurovision Song Contest] was below the level of a true winner.

“‘Fast food’ pop music can be the best thing in the world at the right place and time, so can a song beautiful as yours. There is room for everyone.”

