It feels like we’ve been hearing about the possibility of Eurovision Asia for years, but it looks like it’s finally becoming a reality.

Yesterday Eurovision announced the first ever Eurovision Asia, which “closely resemble” the format of the original Eurovision.

Eurovision Asia has launched an official website which gives us more details of what to expect. “Countries from the Asia-Pacific region will be able to compete in their own version of the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time.

“Each country will showcase their songwriting and performing talent to Asia and the world and compete to be crowned the winner of the first ever Eurovision Asia Song Contest.”

There isn’t any word on which countries will compete, or when we can expect to see the inaugural contest, but we’ll be the first to keep you updated once we know more.

Fans are being urged to let organisers know which countries they would like to see in competition by posting on social media using the hashtag #EurovisionAsia.

Last month we found out where next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place after Portugal triumphed in this year’s competition.

