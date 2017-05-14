The final of Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev last night (May 13) brought with it the usual mix of camp chaos and ballgown balladry, but mostly went off without a hitch.

Mostly.

During a performance by last year’s winner Jamala, a man wrapped in an Australian flag decided to invade the stage, before promptly baring his buttocks to an estimated TV audience of 200 million people.

The incident forced BBC commentator Graham Norton to apologise to UK viewers at home, telling them: “It’s been brought to our attention that you may have witnessed a bare bottom earlier in this performance.

“So, we’d obviously like to apologise if that offended anybody. Anyway, back to Jamala.”

200 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE SEEN THIS BUM WIGGLE #EUROVISION pic.twitter.com/PkkXKwL5qN — Christopher O’Rourke (@orourkechris) May 13, 2017

According to The Sun, the man behind the moon was Vitalii Sediuk, a notorious Ukrainian prankster who is well-know for crashing red carpet events and notably caused outrage after pinching Kim Kardashian’s bottom in the street last year.

Last night’s Eurovision final in Kiev saw Portugal emerge victorious with their entry ‘Amar Pelos Dois’ by Salvador Sabral, which racked up an impressive 758 points.

Meanwhile, Lucie Jones scored the UK’s highest-placing entry in six years, with her song ‘Never Give Up on You’ – racking up 111 points to finish 15th out of 26 countries – the highest since 2011 when Blue performed.

Spain weren’t so lucky, walking away at the bottom of the table with just five points – despite contestant Manel Navarro’s recent pledge to get naked for Attitude if he won the competition.

More stories:

Charlie Hunnam wants a Queer as Folk reunion

George Shelley breaks silence after younger sister is tragically killed by car