Eva Green and Gemma Arterton have been cast as the lead role in a new film based on the love life of iconic 20th century novelist Virginia Woolf .

Directed by Chanya Button and adapted from Eileen Atkins’ 1995 play, Vita & Virginia will follow the passionate 1920s love affair between Bloomsbury Group novelist Virginia Woolf (played by Green) and writer and gardener Vita Sackville-West (Arterton), The Guardian reports.

The two actresses share common ground, having both have played Bond girls to Daniel Craig’s 007. Green played ice queen Vesper Lynd 2006’s Casino Royale, while Arterton played MI6 operative Strawberry Fields in 2008 sequel Quantum of Solace.

Woolf and Sackville-West, first met in 1922, before embarking on a relationship behind their respective husbands’ backs for over a decade.

Sackville-West became the main inspiration for one of Woolf’s most celebrated novels, 1928’s Orlando with Sackville-West’s son Nigel Nicolson later writing: “The effect of Vita on Virginia is all contained in Orlando, the longest and most charming love letter in literature.”

The upcoming film is said to focus on the pair’s relationship between 1927-1928, around the time Woolf wrote Orlando, with director Chanya Button promisiing viewers and “visceral love story” and “a vivid exploration of creativity”.

