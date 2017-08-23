In the olden days when you were a fan of something, you’d write the creators a letter or maybe talk about it with your friends.

Well now, in 2017, you can literally get your rocks off with the help of your favourite blood-thirsty HBO drama and we’re officially done with the world.

Standing at a total length of 11.5 inches – ouch – online retailer Geeky Sex Toys has unveiled it’s ‘Game of Moans’ dildo.

No, seriously.

Shaped like a sword that might be handled by the likes of Jon Snow, the novelty item has been made available just as the show is gearing up for its epic season finale next week.

Have you been dreaming of a long, thick shaft? Than this dildo sword will fulfill your fantasy. You know nothin until you have experienced orgasmic sensations with this dildo sword. The sword’s hilt also allows for maximum penetration and pleasure.

We’re done. Whoever wrote that needs a raise, guys.

Either way, with Game of Thrones not returning for its finale season until 2019, it’s the perfect way to pass the time.

Game of Thrones continues next week on Sky Atlantic in the UK.