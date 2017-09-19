Everyone loves Snow White, but our favourites were always the Seven Dwarfs.

There’s been countless cartoon takes on how Disney characters like Aladdin and Robin Hood may have looked when reimangined as gorgeous guys, but we’ve never seen anyone do it with the dwarfs – until now.

Artist Silverjoy has shared his take on the dwarfs as hunky daddies, and we’re never going to be able to see the film in the same light again.

Come on Disney, get on a live-action version of Snow White with these guys instead please.

Take a look below:

Sneezy! #7dwarfs patreon.com/silverjow A post shared by Silverjow’s art (@silverjow) on May 20, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

Dopey #7dwarfs A post shared by Silverjow’s art (@silverjow) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

Beefy Doc #doc #7dwarfs A post shared by Silverjow’s art (@silverjow) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

Bashful! #7drawfs A post shared by Silverjow’s art (@silverjow) on Jul 2, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

Happy! #sevendwarfs A post shared by Silverjow’s art (@silverjow) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

Into it, tbh.