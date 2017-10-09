Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future.Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

John McCrea, Josie Walker, Tamsin Carroll and Mina Anwar lead a twenty-four strong company and an eight-piece band that ‘sends you out on a feel-good bubble of happiness’ says The Telegraph.

This fabulous, funny, feel-good brand new musical sensation hits London with catchy new songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae.

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

“Touching, Funny, Joyous” says The Observer.

Watch the trailer below:

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will play a limited season at the Apollo Theatre from Monday 6 November following a critically acclaimed run at Sheffield Crucible.

Find out everything you need to know about Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and grab tickets here.