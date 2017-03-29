First things first, Joanne the Scammer is a messy bitch that lives for drama.

After rising to fame on social media last year, the hilarious star received global attention when she attended the MTV Music Video Awards and hit the red carpet.

In multiple videos, while dressed in her iconic fur coat and messy blonde wig, the social media star brags about her antics of scamming men and embarrassing her “Caucasian” ex-boyfriends.

Played by Branden Miller, the persona has sent his fame sky rocketing, and the character – who’s not afraid to push boundaries and offend people – now has millions of followers around the world.

I’m in the middle of being fake, let me call you back. — Joanne The Scammer (@joanneprada) September 20, 2016

The star lives in Daytona Beach, Florida, and only recently came up with the character that turned him into a social media icon.

In a recent interview, he opened up about how he’s keen to keep distance between himself and the character.

Answering questions from the lower class. pic.twitter.com/5lUse0TX0T — Joanne The Scammer (@joanneprada) May 30, 2016

“People are so self-absorbed on social media; they want to feel famous. At the end of the day, I don’t want this fame for myself,” he said. “I don’t act like Joanne in my daily life. I don’t live like that. I dress like a boy, I look like a boy; I have a full-on beard. But I also don’t care what you think about me.

“So, I don’t want that validation; I just want to be a f*cking mess.”

But he insists that he’s NOT a drag queen, telling Attitude: “It’s hard to explain. It’s not drag. I look at myself as more of an actor.”

With the likes of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Amber Rose name-checking themselves as big fans, Joanne’s fame looks set to continue to the next level.

