Former Hollyoaks star Lee Otway has shown off his major body transformation.

The TV star, 35, who played Bombhead in the long-running Channel 4 soap, looks almost unrecognisable now he’s bulked up.

Lee, who’s also appeared on Love Island and BBC’s The Syndicate, has been hitting the gym hard since he last appeared on screens.



Speaking to Attitude about his transformation, Lee revealed that the drive behind his decision to hit the gym was due to his previously unhealthy lifestyle.

He explained: “Six months ago, I noticed I was out of shape and unfit. Even just climbing the stairs I’d be out of breath. I cut out alcohol, and underwent a training plan with a personal trainer. Gone were the takeaways and beers, replaced by protein shakes, smoothies, and 5 square high protein meals balanced carb meals a day.

“I train 4 – 5 times a week and usually have a cheat day on a Saturday when I treat myself to a takeaway. Around the same time I was cast in a play as part of West Yorkshires LGBT celebrations.

It was a gruelling schedule and a great piece, so I wanted to look my best and give it my all and the character was supposed to be quite buff. I thought, ‘bugger, I need to get in shape here’ and away we went,” he added.

