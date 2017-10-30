Sean Pratt loves teasing fans with his steamy Instagram snaps, however, it seems it’s all got a little too much social media site after they removed one his most revealing images.
The Ex On the Beach star has criticised Instagram after a picture which saw him going “commando” in a pair of grey jogging bottoms was taken down for violating the site’s Community Guidelines.
Taking to Twitter, 26-year-old Pratt vented that men couldn’t show “cock outline” without their pictures being deleted.
The eye-popping image was first uploaded two weeks, and showed Pratt wearing a pair of tight joggers alongside a caption stating he was “heading to Essex”.
It’s time!! Heading to Essex for @MOKOEvents @maisonsbar wearing full @IIWII_UK 🕺🏼👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/U6FuuzfAi2
— SEANY🌴 (@Sean9pratt) October 14, 2017
After being removed by Instagram, Sean tweeted: I will never understand why it’s acceptable for girls to post near pornographic pics. Yet abit of cock outline and this happens… pathetic.”
I will never understand why it’s acceptable for girls to post near pornographic pics. Yet abit of cock outline and this happens 😂👍🏽 pathetic pic.twitter.com/NYxVmvgxp5
— SEANY🌴 (@Sean9pratt) October 19, 2017
While the picture of ‘little Sean’ might have been removed, it (thankfully) hasn’t stopped the reality star sharing other revealing pictures of himself since…
Meanwhile, a Harvard University student recently claimed Instagram deleted his bulge pictures because they were “too sexual”.
