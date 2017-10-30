Sean Pratt loves teasing fans with his steamy Instagram snaps, however, it seems it’s all got a little too much social media site after they removed one his most revealing images.

The Ex On the Beach star has criticised Instagram after a picture which saw him going “commando” in a pair of grey jogging bottoms was taken down for violating the site’s Community Guidelines.

Taking to Twitter, 26-year-old Pratt vented that men couldn’t show “cock outline” without their pictures being deleted.

The eye-popping image was first uploaded two weeks, and showed Pratt wearing a pair of tight joggers alongside a caption stating he was “heading to Essex”.

After being removed by Instagram, Sean tweeted: I will never understand why it’s acceptable for girls to post near pornographic pics. Yet abit of cock outline and this happens… pathetic.”

While the picture of ‘little Sean’ might have been removed, it (thankfully) hasn’t stopped the reality star sharing other revealing pictures of himself since…

Meanwhile, a Harvard University student recently claimed Instagram deleted his bulge pictures because they were “too sexual”.

Just plodding around in @illusionattire 🖤

A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on

Try and forget about it 👋🏽 few days needed sometimes to just escape life

A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on

Don’t mind me just walking streets like this 💁🏽‍♂️ Shoot with – @chrisgray.me

A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on

