Sean Pratt loves teasing fans with his steamy Instagram snaps, however, it seems it’s all got a little too much social media site after they removed one his most revealing images.

The Ex On the Beach star has criticised Instagram after a picture which saw him going “commando” in a pair of grey jogging bottoms was taken down for violating the site’s Community Guidelines.

Taking to Twitter, 26-year-old Pratt vented that men couldn’t show “cock outline” without their pictures being deleted.

The eye-popping image was first uploaded two weeks, and showed Pratt wearing a pair of tight joggers alongside a caption stating he was “heading to Essex”.

After being removed by Instagram, Sean tweeted: I will never understand why it’s acceptable for girls to post near pornographic pics. Yet abit of cock outline and this happens… pathetic.”

I will never understand why it’s acceptable for girls to post near pornographic pics. Yet abit of cock outline and this happens 😂👍🏽 pathetic pic.twitter.com/NYxVmvgxp5 — SEANY🌴 (@Sean9pratt) October 19, 2017

While the picture of ‘little Sean’ might have been removed, it (thankfully) hasn’t stopped the reality star sharing other revealing pictures of himself since…

Meanwhile, a Harvard University student recently claimed Instagram deleted his bulge pictures because they were “too sexual”.

A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on Oct 25, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Just plodding around in @illusionattire 🖤 A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Try and forget about it 👋🏽 few days needed sometimes to just escape life A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Don’t mind me just walking streets like this 💁🏽‍♂️ Shoot with – @chrisgray.me A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

