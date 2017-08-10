Reality star Brandon Myers left his fans stunned with his latest social media post.

The blonde hunk, who rose to fame on MTV series Ex on the Beach, has gained a big following on social media since his left the show.

The TV star, who once ventured into…adult entertainment, took to Instagram yesterday to show off his latest leg tattoo, but it wasn’t his brand new ink that fans were interested in.

Posing in just a pair of underwear, Myer’s followers inundated the comment section with aubergine emojis – and you can see why below:

You know what, I don’t want to hide my thigh tattoo much longer, but yous do need to wait until my whole leg is finished, this is gonna be the best leg sleeve you’ll ever see 💉🙌🏾 #legsleeve A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Suddenly we can see why he has 70,000 followers.

Here’s a couple more to tide you over:

A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on Nov 7, 2016 at 2:38am PST

Views in my @acescouture snapback, they have got 30% off!! 💸 #payday A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:48am PST

A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

