Reality star Brandon Myers left his fans stunned with his latest social media post.
The blonde hunk, who rose to fame on MTV series Ex on the Beach, has gained a big following on social media since his left the show.
The TV star, who once ventured into…adult entertainment, took to Instagram yesterday to show off his latest leg tattoo, but it wasn’t his brand new ink that fans were interested in.
Posing in just a pair of underwear, Myer’s followers inundated the comment section with aubergine emojis – and you can see why below:
Suddenly we can see why he has 70,000 followers.
Here’s a couple more to tide you over:
Want more? Then his fellow Ex on the Beach star Daniel Conn might be right up your street too…