A former Russian soldier has shocked internet users after injecting oil into his arms so he can look like Popeye.

Kirill Tereshin has become famous after sharing videos showing him dancing, posing and shadowboxing with 24-inch biceps.

While many remain impressed and others horrified by his arms, medical experts have warned the consequences of using the oil could be life-threatening.

According to the Mirror, Tereshin has been using a site enhancement oil known as synthol to enlarge his biceps, and managed to add 10 inches to his arms over the course of 10 days.

#треня #спина #1зал Вот я и вернулся в свой зал. A post shared by k1rya26rus (@s_1_a_c_k_3_r) on Nov 13, 2017 at 5:45am PST

Doctor Yuriy Serebryanskiny claims that the oil could leave him disabled if he continues.

“He could lose movement in his arms, his muscles could turn into balls that he won’t be able to use to lift things,” Serebryanskiny said. “He could end up disabled.”

Professional power-lifter Kirill Sychev agreed, saying: “You can see it in his face, there is something unhealthy about it. This is a person who needs complex medical help.”

Tereshin, however, refuses to stop and has plans to continue using the dangerous oil in the hope of breaking bodybuilding records one day.

He said: “In order to reach such a size, you need to inject litres into your arms. I was doing it and getting a fever of up to 40 degrees, I was lying in bed, feeling like I was dying, but then it all turned out fine.”

