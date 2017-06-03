The Red Hot calendar is officially back for 2018, promising even more gorgeous ginger gents in all their glory by the time January rolls around.

Now in its fifth year, organisers of the annual celebration of red-haired hotness have unveiled the first teaser trailer for next year’s edition, along with a new Kickstarter fundraiser to make sure it becomes a reality.

With a theme of ‘British Boys’, the latest calendar will help the fight against homophobic bullying by raising money for the Ben Cohen STANDUP foundation, and we’ve got an exclusive first peek at some of the scorching hot guys doing their bit this year.

Enjoy the view – and make sure you guarantee your copy for just £15 on the Red Hot Kickstarter now.

Check out the Red Hot 2018 teaser trailer below:

All photography by Thomas Knights.

