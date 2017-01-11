International fashion and beauty photographer Paz Stammler is giving us us a projection of time in his latest fashion story ‘The Last Gentleman’.

Suited and booted in the finest tailoring from luxury brands such as Tom Ford, Prada and Saint Laurent, model Christoph Leitner gives us old-world glamour with a decidedly modern edge in this slick tailoring.

Model: Christoph Leitner at Weiner Models

Photography: Paz Stammler

Creative director & styling: Cory Lackner

Grooming: Daniel M. Lugmair at Asböck Hairline