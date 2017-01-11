International fashion and beauty photographer Paz Stammler is giving us us a projection of time in his latest fashion story ‘The Last Gentleman’.

Suited and booted in the finest tailoring from luxury brands such as Tom Ford, Prada and Saint Laurent, model Christoph Leitner gives us old-world glamour with a decidedly modern edge in this slick tailoring.

Christoph wears shirt by Prada, knit by Tom Ford

Shirt by Bottega Veneta, coat by Prada

Christoph duit by Giorgio Armani

Christoph wears suit by Giorgio Armani

Christoph wears suit by DSquared2, Shirt, stylist’s own

Christoph wears all clothes by Lanvin

Christoph wears full look by Tom Ford

Christop wears suit by Saint Laurent, shirt by Prada

Model: Christoph Leitner at Weiner Models
Photography: Paz Stammler
Creative director & styling: Cory Lackner
Grooming: Daniel M. Lugmair at Asböck Hairline

