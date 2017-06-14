Male model Danny Blake at D1 Models is the star of Attitude’s exclusive shoot with Palm Angels.

Palm Angels is a Milan-based label which taps into a relaxed, streetwear-inspired aesthetic. The collection is full of bold prints and urban fonts, carefully embroidered motifs and burnished studding lend texture to the collection, while expert Italian tailoring imbues these pieces with a refined sensibility.

The editorial below was shot by Elliott Morgan and styled by our Junior Fashion Editor Nick Byam.

Check out the Spring Summer collection and Danny in all his glory below.

All clothing available at palmangels.com or at harveynichols.com

Photography Elliott Morgan

Fashion: Nick Byam

Grooming: Eliot McQueen

Fashion assisted by Callum Pease