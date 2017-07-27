With Pride continuing to take the summer by storm, there’s no better time to be loud and bold with your fashion choices, so in our new exclusive editorial starring new face Emmanuel at AMCK Models, the fashion is loaded with sequins, colour and divine faux fur.

Featuring the stunning designs from Ashish, Vivienne Westwood, Moschino and more, this shoot is dedicated to all those anti-fashion critics who say ‘Where would you actually where this sequin crop top to?’ To which our answer is, as always: ‘ANYWHERE AND EVERYWHERE’! It is really a crime to look fierce 24/7?

So sit back and feast your eyes on our sparkling new editorial, photographed by Antonio Eugenio, and styled by Attitude Fashion Assistant Umar Sarwar.



Emmanuel wears coat by Moschino, Shoes by Fendi



Emmanuel wears coat by Marni, T-shirt by Carharrt, shorts by Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY



Emmanuel wears shirt and corset both by Moschino



Emmanuel wears T-shirt by Ashish, boxer shorts by Sunspel



Emmanuel wears coat by Loewe, t-shirt by Rokit



Emmanuel wears all clothing by Aries



Emmanuel wears jacket and trousers both by Tommy Hilfiger, T-shirt by Ashish

Emmanuel wears Vest by Daniel w. Fletcher, Dungarees by Levi’s, socks by What We Wear

Emmanuel wears jacket and trousers both by Wrangler, T-shirt by Topman Design

Emmanuel wears shirt and pendant by Vivienne Westwood, jeans by Wrangler



Emmanuel wears t-shirt and trousers both by Diesel

Special Thanks to NBFLOWERS for supplying flowers for this editorial

Photography: Antonio Eugenio

Fashion: Umar Sarwar

Model: Emmanuel at AMCK

Hair: James Oxley using Bumble and Bumble and GHD

Make-Up: Bari Khalique using Kiehls Skincare and Mac Cosmetics

Fashion Assistant: Aadam Sheikh