With Pride continuing to take the summer by storm, there’s no better time to be loud and bold with your fashion choices, so in our new exclusive editorial starring new face Emmanuel at AMCK Models, the fashion is loaded with sequins, colour and divine faux fur.
Featuring the stunning designs from Ashish, Vivienne Westwood, Moschino and more, this shoot is dedicated to all those anti-fashion critics who say ‘Where would you actually where this sequin crop top to?’ To which our answer is, as always: ‘ANYWHERE AND EVERYWHERE’! It is really a crime to look fierce 24/7?
So sit back and feast your eyes on our sparkling new editorial, photographed by Antonio Eugenio, and styled by Attitude Fashion Assistant Umar Sarwar.
Emmanuel wears coat by Moschino, Shoes by Fendi
Emmanuel wears coat by Marni, T-shirt by Carharrt, shorts by Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY
Emmanuel wears shirt and corset both by Moschino
Emmanuel wears T-shirt by Ashish, boxer shorts by Sunspel
Emmanuel wears coat by Loewe, t-shirt by Rokit
Emmanuel wears all clothing by Aries
Emmanuel wears jacket and trousers both by Tommy Hilfiger, T-shirt by Ashish
Emmanuel wears Vest by Daniel w. Fletcher, Dungarees by Levi’s, socks by What We Wear
Emmanuel wears jacket and trousers both by Wrangler, T-shirt by Topman Design
Emmanuel wears shirt and pendant by Vivienne Westwood, jeans by Wrangler
Emmanuel wears t-shirt and trousers both by Diesel
Special Thanks to NBFLOWERS for supplying flowers for this editorial
Photography: Antonio Eugenio
Fashion: Umar Sarwar
Model: Emmanuel at AMCK
Hair: James Oxley using Bumble and Bumble and GHD
Make-Up: Bari Khalique using Kiehls Skincare and Mac Cosmetics
Fashion Assistant: Aadam Sheikh