Aaron Renfree made his name singing hits like ‘Puppy Love’ as part of early noughties pop group S Club Juniors, and that’s exactly what fans might be feeling after laying eyes on pictures from the former singer’s jaw-dropping 2018 calendar.

The 29-year-old, who was thrust into the spotlight after landing a spot in the S Club 7 spin-off band in 2001 at the age of 13, has stripped off for a series of sexy images that are sure to leave his former bandmates – including Saturdays singer Frankie Sandford and Children in Need presenter Rochelle Humes – blushing.

Aaron, who has performed as dancer and choreographer on TV and in the West End since S Club Juniors disbanded in 2004, previously came out in the pages of Attitude in 2014, saying at the time: “I’ve never really talked about it. It’s not that I’m ashamed. I just never had the opportunity.”

Aaron might have learned an important lesson about taking naked bathroom selfies in front of reflective surfaces earlier this year, but he’s showing no signs of covering up in these latest preview shots from his new calendar.

Check out the exclusive preview images below, and be sure to grab yourself a copy to check out the rest here.

